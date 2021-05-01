Advertisement

Pet Vet: Ear Problems in Cats & Dogs

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - You may see your cat or dog itching or scratching their ears.... But what does it mean?

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser explains what may be causing the itching and what to do about it.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

Pet Vet
Pet Vet
Balloon release held Friday in honor of Olivia Carrillo
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn
Beacon nursing expo
Beacon Health hosts nursing expo