Notre Dame to hold Strike Out Cancer Celebration on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the Notre Dame softball team will host its 10th annual strike out cancer celebration with a double header against Charlotte.

The celebration will raise funding and awareness for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Notre Dame softball head coach Deanna Gumpf is super excited to have the game this year, especially after not playing the game last season.

“We were a little bit worried about our schedule and how things were breaking down with this crazy season, we never put this strike out cancer game on the schedule because we just weren’t sure how things were going to play out,” Gumpf said. “To have the opportunity to play Charlotte and have them come here and have them join in the festivities for strike out cancer is just an awesome opportunity.”

Gumpf encourages fans to wear orange, the color for childhood leukemia, and post their photos and videos with the hashtag #NDStrikeOutCancer on social media.

The celebration begins at 1 PM and you can watch the games on ACC Network extra.

