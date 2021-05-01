Advertisement

No. 5 Irish bounced in ACC semifinals

(WNDU)
By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — #5 Notre Dame’s run in the ACC Tournament came to an end on Friday as the Irish fell 18-4 to #1 North Carolina in the semifinals at Dorrance Field.

Savannah Buchanan caused a pair of Tar Heel turnovers and collected three ground balls while Kathleen Roe also added a trio of ground balls.

Kasey Choma earned three points (2G, A) and Madison Ahern and Jackie Wolak also netted goals for Notre Dame.

Bridget Deehan made six saves before Lilly Callahan stopped one shot in relief.

UP NEXT

  • Notre Dame (9-6, 5-5 ACC) will find out its NCAA Tournament path with the selection show slated for Sunday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
  • The opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is set for May 14-16.

