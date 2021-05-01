Advertisement

Load managed: Rested Judge hits slam, then rests again

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, rear, celebrates with Rougned Odor after Odor hit a home run...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, rear, celebrates with Rougned Odor after Odor hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, April 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Judge hit a grand slam for one of two homers to earn an early exit, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0.

The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York’s starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees described as lower body soreness.

Manager Aaron Boone has said repeatedly he’s eager to get Judge off his feet when he can - akin to the load management practice that’s become common in the NBA.

Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered for New York.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/30/2021 10:24:48 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA...
Cardinals take Purdue speedster Moore with No. 49 pick
No. 5 Irish bounced in ACC semifinals
Chicago Bears trade up in Round 2 for tackle Teven Jenkins
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) fumbles the ball on fourth down as he is hit by...
Colts add to pass rush, use 2nd-round pick on DE Odeyingbo