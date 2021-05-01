Advertisement

Irish early enrollee quarterback Tyler Buchner to receive time early in spring game

The Blue-Gold game gets started at 12:30 PM on Peacock.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Notre Dame football wraps up spring ball with the Blue-Gold spring game.

This spring, Brian Kelly had a record 14 early enrollees on campus. One of those 14 is quarterback Tyler Buchner... who was rated as the third best dual threat QB in the 2021 recruiting class.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly says Buchner will see a lot of time in the spring game.

“He hadn’t played in a year,” Kelly said. “We are going to use the first half to allow him to really be a part of this game without a red jersey. If he’s in there, we will see a little bit about his escapability.”

Irish fans will get to see Buchner’s escapability Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold game gets started at 12:30 PM on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

Strike Out Cancer
Notre Dame to hold Strike Out Cancer Celebration on Saturday
Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) celebrates a touchdown against Southern...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Robert Hainsey in third round
Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble (24) runs into the end zone for a after a 4-yard pass...
Carolina Panthers select Tommy Tremble in third round
No. 5 Irish bounced in ACC semifinals