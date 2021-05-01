Irish early enrollee quarterback Tyler Buchner to receive time early in spring game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Notre Dame football wraps up spring ball with the Blue-Gold spring game.

This spring, Brian Kelly had a record 14 early enrollees on campus. One of those 14 is quarterback Tyler Buchner... who was rated as the third best dual threat QB in the 2021 recruiting class.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly says Buchner will see a lot of time in the spring game.

“He hadn’t played in a year,” Kelly said. “We are going to use the first half to allow him to really be a part of this game without a red jersey. If he’s in there, we will see a little bit about his escapability.”

Irish fans will get to see Buchner’s escapability Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Blue-Gold game gets started at 12:30 PM on Peacock.

