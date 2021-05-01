Advertisement

Dolphins trade up, select Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg in second round

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) plays against Boston College during the...
Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is taking his talents from South Bend to South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins traded up in the draft with the New York Giants to draft Eichenberg in the second round with the 42nd overall pick.

The former Notre Dame offensive tackle did not allow a single sack over the last two seasons, and now he will be blocking for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Eichenberg was the first Golden Domer selected in the 2021 draft.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

No. 5 Irish bounced in ACC semifinals
The sixth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team had another stellar performance on the mound as they...
No. 6 Irish shutout North Carolina, 4-0
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (25), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) and offensive...
49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first...
Browns trade up, select ND’s Owusu-Koramoah in 2nd round