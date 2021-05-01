Dolphins trade up, select Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg in second round

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is taking his talents from South Bend to South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins traded up in the draft with the New York Giants to draft Eichenberg in the second round with the 42nd overall pick.

The former Notre Dame offensive tackle did not allow a single sack over the last two seasons, and now he will be blocking for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Eichenberg was the first Golden Domer selected in the 2021 draft.

