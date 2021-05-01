Detroit Lions stay in trenches, take DTs Onwuzurike, McNeill

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Lions selected a pair of defensive tackles on the second day of the NFL draft. They took Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round and Alim McNeill of N.C. State in the third. Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season. It’s the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick. Later in the third round, the Lions took cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse.