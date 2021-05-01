Advertisement

Detroit Lions stay in trenches, take DTs Onwuzurike, McNeill

Later in the third round, the Lions took cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse.
Southern Cal quarterback Matt Fink is stopped just short of the goal line on a carry by...
Southern Cal quarterback Matt Fink is stopped just short of the goal line on a carry by Washington's Levi Onwuzurike (95) and Myles Bryant late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 28-14. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Lions selected a pair of defensive tackles on the second day of the NFL draft. They took Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round and Alim McNeill of N.C. State in the third. Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season. It’s the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick. Later in the third round, the Lions took cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
Legendary Concord High School basketball coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday at 64.
Remembering legendary Concord coach Jim Hahn

Latest News

The sixth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team had another stellar performance on the mound as they...
No. 6 Irish shutout North Carolina, 4-0
The Browns traded up seven spots in the second round to select versatile Notre Dame linebacker...
Browns trade up, select ND’s Owusu-Koramoah in 2nd round
Kelly says that Tyler Buchner has improved the most since spring practice began.
Irish early enrollee quarterback Tyler Buchner to receive time early in spring game
This spring, Brian Kelly had a record 14 early enrollees on campus. One of those 14 is...
Irish early enrollee quarterback Tyler Buchner to receive time early in spring game