Advertisement

Colts add to pass rush, use 2nd-round pick on DE Odeyingbo

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) fumbles the ball on fourth down as he is hit by...
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) fumbles the ball on fourth down as he is hit by Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won 17-12. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have taken defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo with their second-round pick in the NFL draft.

Odeybingo had 9 1/2 sacks over his final three seasons at Vanderbilt and was a second-team All-SEC selection last season.

Indy took another pass rusher, Kwity Paye out of Michigan, in the first round.

The Colts are are expected to make four more picks as the draft wraps up on Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/30/2021 9:50:19 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, rear, celebrates with Rougned Odor after Odor hit a home run...
Load managed: Rested Judge hits slam, then rests again
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA...
Cardinals take Purdue speedster Moore with No. 49 pick
No. 5 Irish bounced in ACC semifinals
Chicago Bears trade up in Round 2 for tackle Teven Jenkins