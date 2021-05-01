Colts add to pass rush, use 2nd-round pick on DE Odeyingbo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have taken defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo with their second-round pick in the NFL draft.

Odeybingo had 9 1/2 sacks over his final three seasons at Vanderbilt and was a second-team All-SEC selection last season.

Indy took another pass rusher, Kwity Paye out of Michigan, in the first round.

The Colts are are expected to make four more picks as the draft wraps up on Saturday.

4/30/2021 9:50:19 PM (GMT -4:00)