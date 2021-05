CLEVELAND (WNDU) - The Carolina Panthers selected Tommy Tremble in the third round of the NFL draft with the 83rd pick.

It's going down, we're yelling 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗟𝗘 🌲 pic.twitter.com/bXEZpPkdKy — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021

Tremble is known for his blocking abilities but he also recorded 19 receptions for 218 yards in 2020.

Tremble was the fourth former Golden Domer selected on Friday night.

