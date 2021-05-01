Advertisement

Bucks roll past Bulls 108-98 without injured Antetokounmpo

Coby White led Chicago with 21 points.
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, rear, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez...
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, rear, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 22 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks were good enough without Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-98. The Bucks hope Antetokounmpo won’t be sidelined for long after the reigning two-time MVP rolled his already sprained right ankle in the opening minute at Houston the previous night. They still had enough to bounce back from a loss to the NBA-worst Rockets. The Bucks let a 19-point lead dwindle to two late in the first half. They bumped it back up to 17 entering the fourth and hung on from there. Coby White led Chicago with 21 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

