Browns trade up, select ND’s Owusu-Koramoah in 2nd round

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first...
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns traded up seven spots in the second round to select versatile Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 52 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Cleveland sent the No. 59 pick and one of its third-round picks to Carolina to slide up and get Owusu-Koramoah, who had been expected to go much higher but may have been bypassed because of his size.

He may be only 6-foot-1, but Owusu-Koramoah made plays all over the field for the Fighting Irish.

He can rush the passer, cover receivers and make tackles from sideline to sideline.

