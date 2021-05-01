Browns trade up, select ND’s Owusu-Koramoah in 2nd round

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns traded up seven spots in the second round to select versatile Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 52 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Cleveland sent the No. 59 pick and one of its third-round picks to Carolina to slide up and get Owusu-Koramoah, who had been expected to go much higher but may have been bypassed because of his size.

He may be only 6-foot-1, but Owusu-Koramoah made plays all over the field for the Fighting Irish.

He can rush the passer, cover receivers and make tackles from sideline to sideline.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/30/2021 9:09:50 PM (GMT -4:00)