Balloon release held Friday in honor of Olivia Carrillo

(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, family and friends gathered for a balloon release to remember 26-year-old Olivia Carrillo who was shot and killed in a Tuesday night shooting in South Bend.

“She was radiant. She was happy,” said Carrillo’s stepsister Kimberly Smith.

“Having a friend when you need that friend. Person that I called every day. It’s tough,” said Carrillo’s friend Chelsea Garcia.

People lit candles, brought flowers and shared memories.

Family and friends said Carrillo was a great mom.

“Her bond with her son was captivating. It was beautiful,” Smith said.

“She loved her son so much. Her family. She was all about positive vibes,” Garcia said.

They also said she had a big heart and encouraged others.

“You’re doing great. You’re amazing. She uplifted everybody in South Bend. She believed in everybody,” Smith said.

“She’s just too beautiful of a person who got taken away too fast,” Garcia said.

Carrillo was found shot to death inside her home in the 600 block of Illinois Street Tuesday night.

Another man was also found shot inside the home but survived.

Family members continue waiting for answers, as authorities continue to investigate the moments leading up to this incident.

“The community has been showing a lot of love. People we don’t know, reaching out, wanting to donate,” Garcia said.

At last check, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you know anything, you are encouraged to contact St. Joseph County Metro Homicide or Crime Stoppers.

