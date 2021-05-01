Advertisement

49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (25), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) and offensive...
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (25), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (69) and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) set up for a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers took Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks after trading down five spots in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick to bolster the offensive line a night after taking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.

4/30/2021 9:09:50 PM (GMT -4:00)

