49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round

The San Francisco 49ers took Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks after trading down five spots in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick to bolster the offensive line a night after taking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

Banksy!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s go brother! Welcome to the club @bigaaronbanks — Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) May 1, 2021

San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.

Congratulations, @bigaaronbanks, on being drafted by the @49ers. I expect big things from you at the next level. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/37uq6I4dQc — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 1, 2021

4/30/2021 9:09:50 PM (GMT -4:00)