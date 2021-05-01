49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers took Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks after trading down five spots in the second round of the NFL draft.
The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick to bolster the offensive line a night after taking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.
San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.
