2nd Chance: Hank

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Hank! Hank is a handsome one-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback.

This breed of dog is very intelligent and strong-willed.

Hank would do better in a home with kids 10-years-old or older.

He is current on vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and neutered.

If you want to adopt Hank or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

