14-year-old seriously injured in Elkhart shooting

May. 1, 2021
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old male is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting in Elkhart County.

Today at 3:53 pm, officers were dispatched to the alley behind 1020 McKinley St in regards to a shooting with injuries. There, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers secured the scene and called in Detectives to work the case. There is no immediate threat to public safety. There have been no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to keep you updated, here on 16 News Now.

