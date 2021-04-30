Advertisement

South Bend officer retires after 46 years

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today a local hero is retiring…again.

After 46 years of service, South Bend police officer Ron Glon is leaving the force.

Ron retired from the department back in 2019 but rejoined as a part-time officer.

He has made a huge impact in our community, including helping with lemonade stands and making sure no kid is scared of the police.

Ron is loved by everyone at the department and everyone he comes in contact within the community, even our reporters.

So from all of us at 16 News Now, happy retirement Ron!

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

Canadian police are raising awareness about safe behavior near railroads.
‘Be Rail-Smart’ encourages safe behavior near railroads
police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
South Bend officer retires after 46 years
South Bend officer retires after 46 years
‘Be Rail-Smart’ encourages safe behavior near railroads
‘Be Rail-Smart’ encourages safe behavior near railroads