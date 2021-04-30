South Bend officer retires after 46 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today a local hero is retiring…again.

After 46 years of service, South Bend police officer Ron Glon is leaving the force.

Ron retired from the department back in 2019 but rejoined as a part-time officer.

He has made a huge impact in our community, including helping with lemonade stands and making sure no kid is scared of the police.

Ron is loved by everyone at the department and everyone he comes in contact within the community, even our reporters.

So from all of us at 16 News Now, happy retirement Ron!

