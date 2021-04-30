Advertisement

Ragamuffin Bakery celebrates one-year anniversary

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ragamuffin Bakery + Coffee in South Bend celebrated its one-year anniversary Friday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Ragamuffin began as a regular vendor at the South Bend Farmer’s Market, later moving to the CircaArts building on East Colfax as a permanent pop-up, baking in St. Paul’s Memorial Church commercial kitchen.

Today, owner Abigail Gillanhas and a team of bakers operate out of the new storefront kitchen.

“It was wonderful to see all of my old followers and old faithfuls come out and support us, and it’s a beautiful day and we have lots of cookies so it’s all good,” she says.

The ceremony took place outside the bakery, located in the historic Hibberd Building on South Main Street.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

Beacon nursing expo
Beacon Health hosts nursing expo
Frost to Warm Fast!
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Michigan Mask Signs around St. Joe
Vaccine Tracker: Indian COVID-19 variant is now in Michigan
Medical Moment: Mammograms and Covid vaccines