Ragamuffin Bakery celebrates one-year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ragamuffin Bakery + Coffee in South Bend celebrated its one-year anniversary Friday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Ragamuffin began as a regular vendor at the South Bend Farmer’s Market, later moving to the CircaArts building on East Colfax as a permanent pop-up, baking in St. Paul’s Memorial Church commercial kitchen.

Today, owner Abigail Gillanhas and a team of bakers operate out of the new storefront kitchen.

“It was wonderful to see all of my old followers and old faithfuls come out and support us, and it’s a beautiful day and we have lots of cookies so it’s all good,” she says.

The ceremony took place outside the bakery, located in the historic Hibberd Building on South Main Street.

