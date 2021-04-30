Advertisement

Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling

Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered...
Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered more than 90 people inside a home during a kidnapping investigation.(Houston Police, Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Houston police said Friday that they are investigating a possible human smuggling operation upon finding around 90 people inside a home.

Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said in a news conference that they had received a report of a kidnapping that eventually led them to the home in the southwest Houston area. He said 90 people were found inside the house.

Edwards said no children were found in the house. He estimated the youngest person was in their early 20s.

He said most of the people they found were men, with “approximately five females.”

SWAT and technical operations teams executed the search warrant at the home. Police are treating it as a human smuggling investigation, and Edwards said Homeland Security investigators would be handling it.

There may be some positive COVID cases inside the house, so the health department was headed there to perform rapid testing.

“We are in a pandemic, and we do have some people in the house that are symptomatic,” Edwards said. “We’ve already had some people in the house tell us that they’re not able to smell, not able to taste, and we did have some people with fever.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

police lights
3 arrested in drug bust
In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
All aboard! Biden to help Amtrak mark 50 years on the rails
In this March 9, 2021, file photo, a woman with a face mask waits to cross the street outside...
Disneyland reopens as California emerges from virus depths
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million