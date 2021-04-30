Advertisement

Notre Dame Baseball ready to welcome in North Carolina for weekend series

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball is welcoming North Carolina to town Friday night for a three game weekend series.

The Tar Heels were the only ACC team Notre Dame faced last season before everything was shut down.

Head Coach Link Jarrett says the Irish need to be prepared for the UNC pitching but that’s to be expected with every ACC team.

“So every one of these things is a grinder,” Jarrett said. “This going to be no different. They know our team. Like everything’s out there now. At this point, the videos, the metrics, the stats, the data, it’s all there. I just hope that we can play our style of baseball and play sound and play solid and see what happens.”

Notre Dame and North Carolina get underway Friday night at 5 on ACC Network Extra,

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Suspects in Fort Wayne homicide dismembered victim before leading police on chase
Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.
Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Lakeville
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw
They say a man’s home is his castle, well, some of the ‘castles’ in South Bend’s Crest Manor...
Subdivision calling for city’s help with puddle problem

Latest News

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne chats with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during a spring practice.
Brian Kelly wants competitive quarterback play in Blue-Gold game
Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through drills at Notre Dame's Pro Day.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has enjoyed the draft process
Notre Dame announces home football kickoff times
With a win on Saturday against Syracuse, Notre Dame would capture its third consecutive...
Notre Dame outlines football ticket sales timeline