Notre Dame Baseball ready to welcome in North Carolina for weekend series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball is welcoming North Carolina to town Friday night for a three game weekend series.

The Tar Heels were the only ACC team Notre Dame faced last season before everything was shut down.

Head Coach Link Jarrett says the Irish need to be prepared for the UNC pitching but that’s to be expected with every ACC team.

“So every one of these things is a grinder,” Jarrett said. “This going to be no different. They know our team. Like everything’s out there now. At this point, the videos, the metrics, the stats, the data, it’s all there. I just hope that we can play our style of baseball and play sound and play solid and see what happens.”

Notre Dame and North Carolina get underway Friday night at 5 on ACC Network Extra,

