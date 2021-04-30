Advertisement

Medical Moment: Mammograms and Covid vaccines

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have a mammogram coming up and you’ve recently had the Covid vaccine, there’s some new health information that you’ll want to know, today in the Medical Moment.

Mammograms save lives by detecting cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.

And the Covid vaccine, of course, will save lives by preventing many people from getting and spreading the virus.

But there’s a surprising side effect from the Covid vaccine that you’ll want to know about—especially if you have a mammogram soon.

Martie Salt has more.

The CDC is reporting cases of swollen lymph nodes in people who had the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Doctors say sometimes the patients have felt the swelling under their arm and in other cases, they swollen lymph nodes are detected on the mammogram, but are not felt by the patient.

