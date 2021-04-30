Advertisement

Lions select Oregon OT Sewell with No. 7 pick in NFL draft

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for...
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, Oregon's Penei Sewell poses with Outland Trophy for being the nation's best interior lineman, in Atlanta. Sewell is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions have selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Sewell will likely start at right tackle to potentially make Detroit’s offensive line a strength with left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.

The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Sewell did not play last season after starting his first two years at Oregon.

He opted out of last year’s delayed Pac-12 season.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time.

4/29/2021 9:16:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

