John & Kathy Postle Golf Learning Center holds grand opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good in Michiana?

How about the new John & Kathy Postle Golf Learning Center at Studebaker Golf Course, which held its grand opening earlier today.

The new facility will serve as a learning center for kids who are participating in the First Tee program.

The indoor space includes a golf simulator, putting green with chipping border, a classroom and presentation area, as well as lockers and expanded equipment storage.

For more information about the Kids Play Free program, you can visit golfstudebaker.com.

