Hardaway scores 42, Mavericks beat Pistons 115-105

Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons guards Saben...
Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons guards Saben Lee, right, and Hamidou Diallo (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping the Dallas Mavericks overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a 115-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Trey Burke added 15 points for Dallas, which moved a game ahead of Portland for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

Doncic missed the game because of a left elbow issue, and the Pistons were without their leading scorer as well in Jerami Grant.

The game was tight until the final minute.

Hardaway scored 17 points in a row during a fourth-quarter stretch, capping that run with a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining that put the Mavericks up 109-105.

