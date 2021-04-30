Advertisement

Frost to Warm Fast!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FROSTY START TO SATURDAY?!? Yes, there is a good chance that parts of Michiana get a frost later tonight. But, it will warm up dramatically by Saturday afternoon. It will also be quite windy as that warm air comes in. Even warmer on Sunday. Rain becomes likely by Monday, and maybe even a thunderstorm. As we head through next week, and into Mother’s Day weekend, it looks like chillier air returns. It’s even possible we could see a frost late next week or next weekend...

Tonight: Becoming calm and colder with clear skies. Areas of frost are likely for a while. Low: 35, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: Becoming windy and warmer with lots of sunshine. High: 74, Wind: SSW 15-30

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and quite mild. Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and even a little warmer. High: 78

