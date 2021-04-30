Advertisement

Former Irish quarterback Ian Book can’t wait to live NFL dream

Book will watch the draft at home with his family in El Dorado Hills, California.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Apr. 30, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several former Domers hope to hear their names soon in the NFL Draft including Irish quarterback Ian Book.

Book put together quite the resume in college. Book was a two-time captain, he helped lead the Irish to two College football playoff appearances, and has won more games than any quarterback in Notre Dame football history.

Book will learn his future soon, and he can’t wait to know where his next chapter will take place.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was in the third grade,” Book said. “Whatever day it is, whatever pick it is. I’m going to be excited. Just want to get another chance and just keep playing the game I love. I will be fortunate to go to any team. I’ll be excited. It’s been a big day. It’s getting really close. It’s almost here.”

It is almost here.

Book will watch the draft at home with his family in El Dorado Hills, California.

Many draft experts have Book projected to be selected in the sixth round of the Draft.

