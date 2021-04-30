Former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not stressing after not being selected in first round

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - Former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was projected to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

32 names were called in the first round. and Owusu-Koramoah was not one of them.

Owusu-Koramoah spent the night with his support system in Virginia, and they have his back no matter where or when he lands.

All Owusu-Koramoah knows is he will hear his name sooner or later. He’s not stressing out about when his name is called.

“It’s all good man,” Owusu-Koramoah said to WAVY-TV. “Nothing new under the sun. I’ve been here and done this before in terms of watching guys go by and being picked before me. It’s nothing new. All praise to the most high still and I am looking forward to another day. The ultimate goal is to play in the NFL. I’ll have the opportunity, and when the opportunity comes best believe it will be something to watch. Looking forward to it.”

"When the opportunity comes, best believe, it will be something to watch." - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Projected first-round pick, still on the board heading into day 2. Disappointed, but still optimistic what's ahead. @NDFootball @WAVY_News @j_owuu #NFLDraft @ pic.twitter.com/7GpvPo1DLW — Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) April 30, 2021

Owusu-Koramoah shouldn’t have to play the waiting game too long on Friday night.

He is listed as ESPN’s third best player available.

Round 2 of the draft gets rolling Friday Night at 7 PM on ABC.

