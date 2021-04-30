Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warming Up Through The Weekend

Lots of sunshine will be back for Michiana Friday. We begin the weekend on the cooler side but warm up quickly. Showers will find their way back to Michiana. Find out when in your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Apr. 30, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: A few clouds early in the day with lots of sunshine during the afternoon. We remain very cool with a high in the middle 50s due to a northwest wind. The winds will be gusty at times, 15-20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 at times. High of 55.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning cold overnight under clear skies. Winds calm down as the sun sets with a low in the middle 30s. Low of 35.

SATURDAY: Breezy and bright! Lots of sunshine during the day with winds again very gusty. Winds out of the southwest between 15-20 miles per hour gusting to 35 at times. This breeze helps to warm us into the middle 70s by the afternoon. High of 74.

SUNDAY: Starting with sunshine and increasing the cloud cover into the early afternoon. The highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 before the shower chances increase in the late afternoon and evening. Showers will move in by evening. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Showers stick with us through Monday as system one of two moves through. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Then as the first system moves out late Monday night, we have the chance for more rain to begin during the day on Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop back into the lower 60s behind these two systems, but things remain unsettled with more chances of rain before Mother’s Day weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, April 29th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 58

Thursday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.14″

