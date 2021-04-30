Elkhart Community Schools held last town hall to discuss referendum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On May 4 residents will be asked to vote on a referendum to support Elkhart Community Schools.

Thursday night, Elkhart High School West held a public forum to discuss the referendum in more detail.

The district is asking property taxpayers for $15.25 million a year for eight years, totaling $122 million.

Two thirds of the money - more than $10 million per year would be used to increase employee salaries and reduce out-of-pocket health insurance costs.

The district has lost 40 percent of certified staff in the past four years.

“I just want to have a competitive wage. We want to be able to support our families without working additional jobs,” said Elkhart Community Schools Teacher Holly Stanfill.

“Because of the CARES Act money that came in and the budget that was just released by the state, people are thinking that those influxes of dollars are going to take care of the problem, and really that’s not the case at all,” said Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer.

“I am proud that Dr. Thalheimer is our leader. He is intelligent, he’s compassionate. He has examined this from so many sides. This is what we need to do. And I hope the people of Elkhart are hearing the message we are putting out,” Stanfill said.

“If we are not able to do something regarding compensation, we are going to see an exodus of a lot of teachers. And I fear that if this community says no to our staff a second time after all of the work that we have put in over the past year, taking care of children, that the exodus will be great,” Thalheimer said.

