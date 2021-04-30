Durant scores 42, Nets torch depleted Pacers 130-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the struggling Indiana Pacers.

Playing without Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets built a double-digit lead by the second quarter and were never seriously threatened.

Durant hit 16 of 24 shots and had 10 assists in his eighth start since being sidelined for nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

It was the All-Star forward’s third game of 30 points or more since his return, which was also interrupted for three games by a thigh injury.

4/29/2021 10:16:18 PM (GMT -4:00)