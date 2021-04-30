Cubs find their bats, beat Braves 9-3 to snap 5-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) - Jason Heyward drove in two runs with two hits and the Chicago Cubs emerged from their hitting slump to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 and end their five-game losing streak.

The Cubs had 16 hits, topping their combined total of 13 in the first three games of the series.

Jake Marisnick had a homer in the seventh.

Every Cubs starter had at least one hit.

Matt Duffy reached base four times on two hits and two walks.

He scored two runs and drove in a run.

Anthony Rizzo had three hits.

Adbert Alzolay allowed two runs in six innings.

