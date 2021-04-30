Advertisement

Cubs find their bats, beat Braves 9-3 to snap 5-game skid

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) bats against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball...
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) bats against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Jason Heyward drove in two runs with two hits and the Chicago Cubs emerged from their hitting slump to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3 and end their five-game losing streak.

The Cubs had 16 hits, topping their combined total of 13 in the first three games of the series.

Jake Marisnick had a homer in the seventh.

Every Cubs starter had at least one hit.

Matt Duffy reached base four times on two hits and two walks.

He scored two runs and drove in a run.

Anthony Rizzo had three hits.

Adbert Alzolay allowed two runs in six innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/29/2021 11:32:05 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus...
Michigan governor ties eased restrictions to vaccine rate

Latest News

Concord basketball legendary coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday afternoon.
Concord’s Jim Hahn passes away at 64
Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease (84) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after the team's...
Cease pitches shutout, White Sox complete DH sweep of Tigers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket during an NBA basketball game...
Durant scores 42, Nets torch depleted Pacers 130-113
Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons guards Saben...
Hardaway scores 42, Mavericks beat Pistons 115-105
Florida Panthers' Alex Wennberg (21) redirects a shot and scores past Chicago Blackhawks...
Bennett scores in overtime, Panthers edge Blackhawks 4-3