Concord’s Jim Hahn passes away at 64

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some sad news in local high school hoops, Concord’s Jim Hahn passed away Thursday afternoon.

Hahn led the Minutemen for 11 seasons taking them to state in 1988 and 1990.

He had a 203-68 record and holds a state record 61-game home winning streak.

Hahn won four NLC Championships, six Elkhart Sectional championships and four Elkhart Regional championships as well.

We mourn the passing of Concord basketball coaching legend Jim Hahn. He led Concord to 28-1 State Runner-Up seasons in 1988 & 1990 and a state record 61 game home winning streak, touching countless lives along the way. We wish peace & comfort to his family & former players. https://t.co/af1mbFxDpx — Concord HS Athletics (@cminutemen) April 30, 2021

He was just 64-years-old.

