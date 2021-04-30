Concord’s Jim Hahn passes away at 64
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some sad news in local high school hoops, Concord’s Jim Hahn passed away Thursday afternoon.
Hahn led the Minutemen for 11 seasons taking them to state in 1988 and 1990.
He had a 203-68 record and holds a state record 61-game home winning streak.
Hahn won four NLC Championships, six Elkhart Sectional championships and four Elkhart Regional championships as well.
He was just 64-years-old.
