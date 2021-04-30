Advertisement

Concord’s Jim Hahn passes away at 64

Concord basketball legendary coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday afternoon.
Concord basketball legendary coach Jim Hahn passed away Thursday afternoon.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some sad news in local high school hoops, Concord’s Jim Hahn passed away Thursday afternoon.

Hahn led the Minutemen for 11 seasons taking them to state in 1988 and 1990.

He had a 203-68 record and holds a state record 61-game home winning streak.

Hahn won four NLC Championships, six Elkhart Sectional championships and four Elkhart Regional championships as well.

He was just 64-years-old.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus...
Michigan governor ties eased restrictions to vaccine rate

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease (84) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after the team's...
Cease pitches shutout, White Sox complete DH sweep of Tigers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket during an NBA basketball game...
Durant scores 42, Nets torch depleted Pacers 130-113
Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons guards Saben...
Hardaway scores 42, Mavericks beat Pistons 115-105
Florida Panthers' Alex Wennberg (21) redirects a shot and scores past Chicago Blackhawks...
Bennett scores in overtime, Panthers edge Blackhawks 4-3