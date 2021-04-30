Colts add pass rusher with Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with their first-round pick in the NFL draft.

He fills a huge need for the Colts, who have been looking for a young pass rusher since general manager Chris Ballard took the job four years ago.

Ballard has traded first-round picks each of the past three years.

4/29/2021 11:13:12 PM (GMT -4:00)