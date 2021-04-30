Advertisement

Cease pitches shutout, White Sox complete DH sweep of Tigers

Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease (84) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after the team's...
Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease (84) celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after the team's 11-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Cease struck out a season-best nine in his first career shutout, Yoán Moncada and Yermín Mercedes homered, and the Chicago White Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the slumping Detroit Tigers with an 11-0 win.

José Abreu and Leury García each drove in two to help doom the AL-worst Tigers to their 12th loss in 14 games.

Chicago has won six of seven.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd left after facing seven batters because of left knee tendonitis.

