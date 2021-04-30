Cease pitches shutout, White Sox complete DH sweep of Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Cease struck out a season-best nine in his first career shutout, Yoán Moncada and Yermín Mercedes homered, and the Chicago White Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the slumping Detroit Tigers with an 11-0 win.

José Abreu and Leury García each drove in two to help doom the AL-worst Tigers to their 12th loss in 14 games.

Chicago has won six of seven.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd left after facing seven batters because of left knee tendonitis.

4/30/2021 12:31:18 AM (GMT -4:00)