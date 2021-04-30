Brian Kelly ready to put bow on spring with competitive Blue-Gold game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday - the annual Blue-Gold spring game.

The Irish will put the bow on spring ball Saturday afternoon and will be able to showcase what they’ve worked on in front of fans for the first time as well.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly is ready to see what his team can do in a competitive situation.

“We’re going to play a game,” Kelly said. “Blue vs. Gold. I think I am more interested in putting guys in competitive situations, and getting an opportunity to see some guys that we believe we need to count on in the fall.”

Kelly says the players he knows will make a difference in 2021 will probably not see as much time on Saturday.

He wants to see some of the other players step up in a game like atmosphere.

The Blue Gold game gets started Saturday at 12:30 PM on Peacock.

