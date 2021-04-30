Advertisement

Brian Kelly ready to put bow on spring with competitive Blue-Gold game

The Blue Gold game gets started Saturday at 12:30 PM on Peacock.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday - the annual Blue-Gold spring game.

The Irish will put the bow on spring ball Saturday afternoon and will be able to showcase what they’ve worked on in front of fans for the first time as well.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly is ready to see what his team can do in a competitive situation.

“We’re going to play a game,” Kelly said. “Blue vs. Gold. I think I am more interested in putting guys in competitive situations, and getting an opportunity to see some guys that we believe we need to count on in the fall.”

Kelly says the players he knows will make a difference in 2021 will probably not see as much time on Saturday.

He wants to see some of the other players step up in a game like atmosphere.

The Blue Gold game gets started Saturday at 12:30 PM on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
Ivan Maldonado talks about Olivia Carrillo.
Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short
Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
East Angela is closed between Pokagon and Stanfield due to a rollover crash.
One in hospital after rollover crash
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) runs the ball while Duke safety Michael Carter II (26)...
Former Irish quarterback Ian Book can’t wait to live NFL dream
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah watching the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not stressing after not being selected in first round
Head Coach Link Jarrett says the Irish need to be prepared for the UNC pitching but that’s to...
Notre Dame Baseball ready to welcome in North Carolina for weekend series
Irish quarterback Drew Pyne chats with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during a spring practice.
Brian Kelly wants competitive quarterback play in Blue-Gold game