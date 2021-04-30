Advertisement

Bennett scores in overtime, Panthers edge Blackhawks 4-3

Florida Panthers' Alex Wennberg (21) redirects a shot and scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Sam Bennett scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored on a one-timer with 18 seconds left in regulation for his 24th goal, tying the game at 3-all and forcing overtime.

Alex Wennberg and Brandon Mountour each had a goal and assist for the Panthers.

Anthony Duclair also scored.

Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

Adam Gaudette and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Chicago.

Lankinen stopped 35 shots.

4/29/2021 11:02:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

