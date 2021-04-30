Bennett scores in overtime, Panthers edge Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Sam Bennett scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored on a one-timer with 18 seconds left in regulation for his 24th goal, tying the game at 3-all and forcing overtime.

Alex Wennberg and Brandon Mountour each had a goal and assist for the Panthers.

Anthony Duclair also scored.

Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

Adam Gaudette and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Chicago.

Lankinen stopped 35 shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/29/2021 11:02:28 PM (GMT -4:00)