Bears trade up with Giants, draft Ohio St QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall.

Fields is a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the year.

He is the second quarterback drafted by general manager Ryan Pace since he was hired in 2015.

The Bears traded up a spot in 2017 to take Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky is now a backup in Buffalo.

The Bears went 8-8 last season for the second year in a row, then lost at New Orleans in the wild-card round.

4/29/2021 10:58:23 PM (GMT -4:00)