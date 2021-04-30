Advertisement

Bears trade up with Giants, draft Ohio St QB Justin Fields

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in New Orleans.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall.

Fields is a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the year.

He is the second quarterback drafted by general manager Ryan Pace since he was hired in 2015.

The Bears traded up a spot in 2017 to take Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky is now a backup in Buffalo.

The Bears went 8-8 last season for the second year in a row, then lost at New Orleans in the wild-card round.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/29/2021 10:58:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

