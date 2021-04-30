Beacon Health hosts nursing expo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health is looking to add new and experienced nurses to its team by hosting a nursing career expo.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate tells us why they’re not the only ones looking to add to their staff.

Well at Beacon Health Systems, they say they’re always looking for more nurses, but while dealing with a national nursing shortage coupled by the impacts of the pandemic, finding new talent isn’t getting any easier.

They’re calling all RN’s, LPN’s, nursing assistants, and even those just entering the field to see if they’d like to join the Beacon team.

“The nursing shortage is the nursing shortage. It’s been around for a long time. Covid impacted that a little bit. It makes people more scared to be around healthcare,” says Kate Wilhelm, Summit Center Nursing Director.

“The pandemic’s made it really difficult to find people who want to join healthcare. It’s been really scary all the things that have happened after Covid,” says Pam Morrison, Memorial Hospital In-Patient Medical & Oncology Director.

Beacon says they’ve noticed fewer students entering nursing schools since the pandemic began.

“That’s really worrisome for us. We’re really proud of our profession and I think Covid shed a really great light on nursing, but it’s also shown people how hard it is to choose this profession and be in it lifelong,” says Sarah Paturalski, Memorial Hospital Nursing & Clinical Services VP.

Beacon has staff dedicated to onboarding nurses regardless of their experience level.

“We cater to any nurses. It doesn’t matter how much experience they have. They can be a new nurse. They can be a nurse who has 20 years of experience. They could be a second career nurse, we love those too,” Nicole Dickey, Beacon Residency and Orientation Coordinator.

Bridging the gap between those who need healthcare and those who want to provide it.

Whether you’re just curious about entering the field or you’re looking for a new position with Beacon, they say you can head to their website, or the Beacon Careers Facebook page for more information on how you can help their team.

