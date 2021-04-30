‘Be Rail-Smart’ encourages safe behavior near railroads

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Canadian police are raising awareness about safe behavior near railroads.

Last year, Indiana saw more than 90 accidents with eight deaths and 30 injures.

And so far this year, there have already been nine accidents.

Officials are reminding you the only safe place to cross railroad tracks are at designated crossings.

And trains can overhang the tracks by about four feet, so keep your distance.

And if you ever get stuck on the train tracks, look for a blue sign.

“What this sign does is it lets the motorist or public know of a contact source for the railroad,” says Jeffery Price, Special Agent CN. “If you call this phone number and give them the dot number and let them know you have an issue at the crossing, we can stop trains. Depending on the railroad we can stop trains quickly.”

Railroad yards, tunnels and bridges are all private property.

Walking along tracks or taking shortcuts across them is dangerous and illegal and it could cost you a fine.

