3 arrested in drug bust

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are arrested after a drug bust in Marshall County.

Yesterday, officers searched a home on North Center Street in Plymouth where three adults were arrested, and children were removed from the home.

While searching the house, officers found meth and evidence of manufacturing the drug.

All three have been charged and are being held without bond.

