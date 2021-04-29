Whirlpool proposes apartment development in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Whirlpool’s pledge to racial equality and fairness has spawned plans to construct an apartment building near downtown Benton Harbor.

Whirlpool has pledged to increase its African American workforce by 50-percent over the next five years.

A $22-million, four story, 80 unit apartment building is part of the plan to meet that goal.

The site is at 170 Riverview-across the street from the corporate headquarters. The site overlooks the Paw Paw River.

The building has been designed with the type of rooftop and recreational amenities that should attract young professionals.

“Think about it. When you’re trying to recruit someone into the community, you need to have options for them from a housing perspective. And when we have individuals who would like to live in the city of Benton Harbor and there’s nothing available for them, we think we can help them meet that need,” said Whirlpool’s Jeff Noel. “Being recruited into the area having a waterfront location with rooftop and outdoor kinds of activity space, a community center inside of the development, that’s the kind of opportunity that would help attract me to a community.”

While Whirlpool will hire a developer to oversee the project, and a property manager to handle day to day operations, By no means will the finished product be a company dormitory, according to Noel. “Let’s say we’ve got some school teachers who are being recruited to the area school system or some new public safety officers. We would like for them to make sure that these units are something of interest to them.”

Noel says the project is about much more than brick and mortar; that it is about building community by building a place that recognizes the significance of diversity.

The project will seek approval from the Benton Harbor city commissioners at a meeting next Monday.

If that goes well, construction should start late summer/ early fall and take 15-months to complete.

The apartments would not be rented to tourists looking for a summer home or second home.

