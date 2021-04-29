Weekend Meteorologist

About Gray Television:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, the top ownership group around. Gray believes that the local stations know how to best serve their communities. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure we have the finest people and technology. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career.

Job Summary/Description:

If forecasting lake effect snow bands and the timing of the next big weather maker excites you, then we’ve got the perfect position for you. We want an admitted weather geek, who can take complex scientific information and translate it into easily understandable concepts and graphics which will help our viewers navigate challenging conditions. During the week, you get to forecast for AgDay, a national show geared towards the farming industry. You will also turn weather related stories, from time-to-time. Interested? If so, please apply.

Your responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:

• Prepare a weather forecast for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan for the next 10 days during our weekend shows.

• Present an interesting weather segment for the Saturday evening, Sunday morning and Sunday evening shows.

• Post the latest forecast at WNDU.com, and on our First Alert Weather app. This will include some videos and graphics.

• Post interesting weather and science information on your Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the WNDU social pages.

• Vacation relief for both the Chief Meteorologist during our weekday evening shows, and our morning Meteorologist during our weekday morning shows.

• Do AgDay weather some during the week. This is a nationwide show with a large agricultural audience, so the forecast and information is a general one for the entire country.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Applicant should have a 4-year degree. Preferably a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Sciences or Meteorology.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings. Search for station call letters and attach your resume.

