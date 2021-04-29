Advertisement

Tommy Tremble felt the time was right to enter the NFL Draft

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plenty of Golden Domers are hoping to have a new home by the end of this weekend’s NFL Draft. The majority of whom are seniors or ran out of eligibility, but for one, he’s taking a chance on himself.

Tommy Tremble announced in January that he will be forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Tremble finished 2020 with 19 catches for 218 yards.

He became known for his blocking abilities throughout the season but he wants potential NFL teams to know that he is a full-rounded tight end.

Ahead of Pro Day, Tremble explained what went in to his decision to leave.

“I was just focused on the season throughout the year,” Tremble said. “Playing for my teammates, playing to get to that next step. Unfortunately, it didn’t really pan out the way we wanted it to. I focused on the support I got from my family and from the coaches as well. Just the chatter that I heard around, I met with our coaches about twice before then just to make sure am I making the best decision for myself. I personally felt ready for it. I just wanted to make sure I talked in detail with my coaches at it at the same time. They were fully supportive of me. They were really great in this process and I appreciate them for that.”

Tremble said he took it easy for a month and a half to two months to heal his ankle after the Rose Bowl. But now, he is ready to go.

The NFL draft gets underway Thursday night on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Suspects in Fort Wayne homicide dismembered victim before leading police on chase
Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.
Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Lakeville
The five-year-old has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he has...
Police investigating shooting of 5-year-old in Elkhart
First Alert Forecast: Warm with Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Warm with Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday

Latest News

Head Coach Link Jarrett says Myers is exactly the type of player he likes to see on the base...
Spencer Myers is starting to shine at leadoff
So what’s the limit for this squad? Head Coach Deanna Gumpf doesn’t think there is one.
Notre Dame Softball heating up at the right time
No. 5 Irish defeat No. 7 Duke, 17-16, in ACC Quarters
Liam Eichenberg participates in Notre Dame Football's Pro Day on March 31, 2021.
Liam Eichenberg says he doesn’t need a lot of development, is ready for NFL Draft