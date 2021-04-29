Tommy Tremble felt the time was right to enter the NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plenty of Golden Domers are hoping to have a new home by the end of this weekend’s NFL Draft. The majority of whom are seniors or ran out of eligibility, but for one, he’s taking a chance on himself.

Tommy Tremble announced in January that he will be forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Tremble finished 2020 with 19 catches for 218 yards.

He became known for his blocking abilities throughout the season but he wants potential NFL teams to know that he is a full-rounded tight end.

Ahead of Pro Day, Tremble explained what went in to his decision to leave.

“I was just focused on the season throughout the year,” Tremble said. “Playing for my teammates, playing to get to that next step. Unfortunately, it didn’t really pan out the way we wanted it to. I focused on the support I got from my family and from the coaches as well. Just the chatter that I heard around, I met with our coaches about twice before then just to make sure am I making the best decision for myself. I personally felt ready for it. I just wanted to make sure I talked in detail with my coaches at it at the same time. They were fully supportive of me. They were really great in this process and I appreciate them for that.”

Tremble said he took it easy for a month and a half to two months to heal his ankle after the Rose Bowl. But now, he is ready to go.

The NFL draft gets underway Thursday night on ABC.

