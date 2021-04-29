Advertisement

The Beacon hosts second-chance job fair for returning citizens

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Formerly incarcerated men and women in the community were able to attend a second-chance job fair in South Bend.

Hosted at The Beacon community center on the city’s west side, this job fair for returning citizens ran from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon and featured 18 different employers.

This is the second job fair of its kind that The Beacon has hosted, and the center’s executive director says he hopes to make this an annual event for the community.

“I believe that our formerly incarcerated men and women are a great pool to reach out to for really efficient workers. I think it’s a great opportunity not only for the job seeker but also for the employer that they can get a really good, dependable and someone who is eager to go back into the workforce,” The Beacon Executive Director Jeff Walker said. “I want to make sure that we can accommodate our employers who have taken time out of their busy schedules to come and take part in this awesome time, but I’m also hoping that the community will come out and take advantage of this outstanding opportunity.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the job fair but would like to learn more about the resources available, you can visit The Beacon’s website.

