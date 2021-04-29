Advertisement

Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Travis Henson
Travis Henson(Warsaw Police Department)
By Carli Luca
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is in custody after a bomb threat was made in Warsaw.

A hand-written note was found attached to a downtown business just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The threat was directed toward the Kosciusko County Probation Department.

Nothing suspicious was found in a thorough search of the county building and there is no longer a safety concern.

Using surveillance cameras, police were able to find the suspect they believe is behind the bomb threat. Travis Henson, 38, was taken into custody. Police say they found additional evidence when searching his apartment.

Henson is in the Kosciusko County Jail on a 48-hour prosecutor hold. Charges are expected to be finalized and announced this week.

First Alert Forecast: Warm with Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Warm with Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday

