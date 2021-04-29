Spencer Myers is starting to shine at leadoff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball’s leadoff hitter Spencer Myers is starting to shine.

The starting centerfielder has 11 hits in his last five games.

He leads the team with nine stolen bases as well.

Head Coach Link Jarrett says Myers is exactly the type of player he likes to see on the base path.

“He’s back kind of in that rhythm that we saw last year,” Jarrett said. “He’s technically got some things with his swing, left-handed that are lining up better him now. Starting to hit more line drives. Man when he gets on base, he’s just got a presence and an aura about him and a knack for the base running that is really rare and special and fun to coach because I like that kind of game obviously and he can do it.”

Myers looks to extend his hitting streak this weekend as the Irish welcome in North Carolina for a three game series starting Friday at five.

