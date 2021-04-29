Advertisement

South Bend recognizes Workers Memorial Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is recognizing Workers Memorial Day.

Leaders of organized labor re-dedicated the Workers Memorial at Howard Park as part of the event, with South Bend Mayor James Mueller in attendance.

About 50 years ago, the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect, which ensures every worker the right to a safe job.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics more than 5,000 men and women die in the workplace annually.

On Wednesday, a new memorial plaque was added to honor the lives of essential workers who died during the pandemic.

“The original Workers Memorial in Howard Park came together in 1993, and Bob Jr. and many other laboring community and leaders, started the original memorial site and to bring attention to workers safety,” says Teamsters Local Union #364 President Robert Warnock III. “This memorial now sits in one of the nicest parks in this city, one of the best cities all around Indiana.”

The event also honored four people who died in 2020, among them was Warnock’s father, Robert Warnock Jr.

Other people they honored were Tony Flora, Shelley Rupert, and Jason Andresen.

