Skinny Guy Campers expanding, hiring

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A truck bed camper startup in Elkhart County is expanding its operations.

Skinny Guy Campers, which launched in 2020, plans to invest $2 million to grow its headquarters in Bristol, upgrading the site with state-of the art manufacturing equipment.

It will create up to 50 new jobs by the end of 2023.

You can apply online at skinnyguycampers.com.

