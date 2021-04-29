Rodón strikes out 12, White Sox beat slumping Tigers 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 3-1 in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers’ 11th loss in 13 games.

Rodón made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14.

He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.

Rodón gave up a run in the fourth, just his second earned run allowed this season, when Robbie Grossman singled leading off, stole second and came home on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out double.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/29/2021 7:33:34 PM (GMT -4:00)