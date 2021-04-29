Advertisement

Rodón strikes out 12, White Sox beat slumping Tigers 3-1

Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Liam Hendriks, right, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins,...
Chicago White Sox closing pitcher Liam Hendriks, right, celebrates with catcher Zack Collins, left, after defeating the Detroit Tigers in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 3-1 in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers’ 11th loss in 13 games.

Rodón made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14.

He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.

Rodón gave up a run in the fourth, just his second earned run allowed this season, when Robbie Grossman singled leading off, stole second and came home on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out double.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/29/2021 7:33:34 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Suspects in Fort Wayne homicide dismembered victim before leading police on chase
Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.
Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Lakeville
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw
They say a man’s home is his castle, well, some of the ‘castles’ in South Bend’s Crest Manor...
Subdivision calling for city’s help with puddle problem

Latest News

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne chats with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during a spring practice.
Brian Kelly wants competitive quarterback play in Blue-Gold game
Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through drills at Notre Dame's Pro Day.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has enjoyed the draft process
Notre Dame announces home football kickoff times
With a win on Saturday against Syracuse, Notre Dame would capture its third consecutive...
Notre Dame outlines football ticket sales timeline