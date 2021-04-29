Olivia Carrillo Shooting: Father of victim’s son talks to Joshua Short

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We’re continuing to follow that tragic Tuesday night shooting in South Bend, killing 26-year-old Olivia Carrillo.

She leaves behind friends, a loving family and her 2-year-old son Elijah Maldonado. 16 News Now’s Joshua Short talked with the boy’s dad, Ivan Maldonado.

Just hours after the shooting, Carrillo’s name literally became a popular search on Facebook. When you read the many posts, you realize her heart was almost as big as the heartbreak felt by so many. This happening in a city where gun violence has impacted one too many.

Her name is Olivia but to those who loved her, she was Liv.

“It’s crazy, I don’t know how else to put it,” Maldonado said via Zoom speaking to Josh. “It’s crazy,” he added.

“[The shooting] had nothing to do with her man, to be honest, nothing to do with her,” he said. I don’t know if it was her boyfriend or what...[who] tried to make a deal at the house without her knowing...man and my son was there...” he exclaimed.

We want to note, 16 News Now has not confirmed this information but several sources close to the investigation tell Joshua Short it is something they could be looking into.

When asked to describe Olivia’s relationship with her son, Maldonado was almost speechless but raved about her as a mother.

“She loved him…she loved him, he loved her, that was her world man like...I don’t know I can’t, I can’t find the words.”

Although Liv and Ivan were no longer together as a couple, he says co-parenting was never an issue.

“We got along great. That was my best friend, despite our past, we only kept it good. I loved her and she loved me and we loved our son.”

At a home two blocks away, an outdoor security camera, rolling during the shooting, caught the searing sounds of gunfire. Maldonado saw the footage and says it just sent chills up his body.

On this day when officials conducted an autopsy on the 26-year-old, friends and family tell me Olivia will continue to live on in the hearts of many, including her son.

Police are continuing to investigate and urge you to speak up if you know anything.

