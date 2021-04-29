Notre Dame Softball heating up at the right time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Softball might be the hottest team in the league right now.

The Fighting Irish have won nine games in a row, are ranked for the first time all season and a candidate for collegiate player of the year in Abby Sweet.

So what’s the limit for this squad? Head Coach Deanna Gumpf doesn’t think there is one.

“This is the kind of year where if you handle the hard stuff well, you’ll find a way to get out on top at the end and that’s our plan,” Gumpf said. “We’ve dealt with some hard stuff this season. It is real and it is not easy what these girls have been going through. But I love the way that we’ve rebounded and the way that we’ve battled. I think they’re just having fun with the game right now and I wouldn’t want anything else.”

The Irish return home this weekend which has been good to them. Notre Dame has won 14 straight at Melissa Cook Stadium.

It’s also the annual Strike Out Cancer celebration which we will have much more on later this week

